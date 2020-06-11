Everything is a bundle of paid newsletters focusing on productivity and strategy. For $20 a month, you get access to the entire library. That's about ~50% savings over what they'd cost individually.
Discussion
2 Reviews
Matt Ellsworth
Satisfied customer over here. IT KEEPS GETTING BETTER 🤯
Bit confused actually. I expected to come here and see comments galore... Y'all really not subbed to Everything?
Pro
Love to see new experiments that support indie creators (in this case, writers). @nbashaw @danshipper, if you could recruit a writer to join Everything, who would you most want to include?
High quality writing on focused topics I care about, currently productivity and strategy. It's been very inspiring to see how various companies and people are approaching these topics. In particular I love the Superorganizer deep dives that shed light into how other people are approaching goal setting, prioritization, personal knowledge management, etc. Very excited to see Tiago join the mix. His PARA and progressive summarization techniques have been a total game changer for me.
