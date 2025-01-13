Launches
Eververse
Eververse
Open-source, AI-integrated project management platform
Eververse is a home for product teams to explore problems, ideate solutions, prioritize features and plan roadmaps with the help of AI.
Open Source
Software Engineering
Artificial Intelligence
Eververse by
Eververse
was hunted by
flo merian
in
Open Source
,
Software Engineering
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Hayden Bleasel
. Featured on January 17th, 2025.
Eververse
is not rated yet. It first launched on April 4th, 2024.