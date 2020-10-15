  1. Home
Minimalist journaling for iPhone and iPad

In a world of bloated journal apps, Everlog strives to be the simple, minimalist alternative. Everlog also introduces a new concept to journal apps: comments. Comments let you reflect on your entries and create twitter-like threads.
Pedro Marques
Entrepreneur and Product Designer
Solid product built by a solid founder :)
Wessley Roche
Maker
@marques_ph You're too kind, Pedro 😌
Wessley Roche
Maker
Hi ProductHunt 👋 Wes here, designer and developer of Everlog. I recently discovered journaling and the many benefits it can have on mental wellness. However, none of the apps I could find were simple enough to use, to write, to read. So I made my own. This version of Everlog is just the beginning. I have a lot of ideas to improve it over time. Would love to hear your thoughts!
