Pedro Marques
Entrepreneur and Product Designer
Solid product built by a solid founder :)
Wessley Roche
Maker
@marques_ph You're too kind, Pedro 😌
Wessley Roche
Maker
Hi ProductHunt 👋 Wes here, designer and developer of Everlog. I recently discovered journaling and the many benefits it can have on mental wellness. However, none of the apps I could find were simple enough to use, to write, to read. So I made my own. This version of Everlog is just the beginning. I have a lot of ideas to improve it over time. Would love to hear your thoughts!
