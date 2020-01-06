  1. Home
The first rental-clothing service for growing children!

Kids Grow; Clothing Doesn't! The sustainable way to discover and purchase children's clothing. Never buy anything again, without first experiencing it. Access to member-exclusive discounts from the best brands across the world. Free Shipping both ways!
Discussion
Joshua Luft
Joshua Luft
Maker
We want start off this launch by thanking everyone who has helped us get to this point! Whether it be Team Members, Brand Partners, Beta Subscribers/Testers, current Members and every other person who has been a part of the journey. Please feel free to share your questions and feedback. We appreciate everyone for taking the time and checking out Everlasting Wardrobe!!
Drew Malbin
Drew Malbin
Maker
No longer focusing on the New York Metro Area. All aboard! Feel free to reach out to me drew@everlastingwardrobe.com or edison@everlastingwardrobe.com with your questions, comments, or concerns. We look forward to serving your family!
