Easy to use ticketing for both organizers and attendees. No ticket fees, just one low monthly payment.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Congrats on the launch! What makes eventsframe different from the likes of eventbrite?
James SayerMaker@james_sayer · EventsFrame COO
Hey @aaronoleary and thanks! I'm a cofounder of EventsFrame. Basically we previously ran events and wanted a platform that didn't charge very expensive per ticket fees. EventsFrame has a flat monthly/annual subscription for unlimited events. The discounting tools to help promote tickets sales are very powerful, and event creation only takes a few minutes. Lastly, the events homepage very quickly gives you an overview of all your live events.
Dan TaylorMaker@danktaylor · EventsFrame CEO
Hi all, Dan Taylor here, EventsFrame CEO and co-founder. i came up with the idea for EventsFrame after running 300+ events per year with my company AppsEvents.... and my endless search for an amazing and cost effective ticketing and attendee management system. We've tried everything and we designed EventsFrame to be super easy to use with the best discount options out there. You can embed tickets in your own site or use our simple event site builder. Most ticketing systems either don't publish their pricing and negotiate with you or charge a % of ticket fees (usually 3+%) but we just have a flat low fee with no ticket fees and no restrictions. delighted to be live on Product Hunt.
