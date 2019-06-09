Ask
Events App
A simple concise app for creating and sharing events.
EventsApp is a simple to use product that allows users to create and share events in a few clicks. The tool is completely free and integrates with users calendars to save shared events. Users dont need to sign up to create and share events.
