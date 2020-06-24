Discussion
Eugene Dubovoy
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! I remember our first campaigns on Indiegogo. It was during the 2015-2017 years. In total, we raised 2.5 million dollars (wow) from 11 000+ backers. After Indiegogo we started our journey as a company. We created Evapolar Coolers because we saw that we can solve problems with personal cooling better and more efficiently than air conditioners or fans. 2020 has come and this situation with COVID. Tough time. We decided that we should not stand aside and should use our experience to solve the safety problems in the post-COVID world. What sanitizing and disinfecting options are available in the market nowadays? Hand sanitizing gels and spray? Tons of plastic, ugly looking, always running out at the wrong time. UV sterilizer lamps? Not portable and not safe for eyes and skin. Air purifiers simply clean the dust and are not effective in killing germs. You don’t need to stock up on 3 different devices anymore to feel safe from microbes and bacteria. We created an advanced stylish hand-sized solution which is a new generation of air disinfectors, sanitizers, and oxygenizers - evaPure. Thanks for your support an we hope you enjoy our road making evaPure a reality! P.S.: We created special perk for ProductHunt community, so you can get your evaPure with 40% discount
Love the design!
It really looks great, cool initiative and product guys!
Hi! Cool stuff! How long does it work without recharging?