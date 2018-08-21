EVA is the first intelligent, portable, and non-invasive wearable designed to detect abnormalities in the thermal patterns of the breast, an indicator for the possible presence of breast cancer.
Emily HodginsHunterPro@ems_hodge · Community and Marketing, Product Hunt
I've signed up for a pre-sale order. I understand from the Higia website that this bra is no replacement for Mammograms (a Mammogram recently saved my Aunty's life so please never miss one), but can give indicators that could help get an earlier diagnosis, and an early diagnosis really can save a life.
Joseph Ayoub@joseph_ayoub · Just a big kids with cool projects.
If it works as mentioned it is one of the best things you can buy over the internet.
