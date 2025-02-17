Launches
eu/acc: European Accelerationism
a movement to deregulate and save Europe
eu/acc is a movement to deregulate and save Europe: to draw attention to the problems of Europe and propose practical ways to fix them.
Politics
Meet the team
eu/acc: European Accelerationism by
was hunted by
levelsio
in
Politics
. Made by
levelsio
. Featured on February 17th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is eu/acc: European Accelerationism's first launch.