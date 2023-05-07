Products
Home
→
Product
→
Ethernet Status
Ethernet Status
Mac Ethernet Statusbar Icon
Add an Ethernet icon in the status bar to show the connection status of wired ethernet, similar to the WIFI icon for your Mac! Bonus - Know IP address, network and device information in the dropdown menu.
Launched in
Productivity
Wi-Fi
Menu Bar Apps
by
Ethernet Status
About this launch
1
review
4
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Gabe Perez
in
Productivity
,
Wi-Fi
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
Vikram Rao
. Featured on May 7th, 2023.
Ethernet Status
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Ethernet Status's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#329
