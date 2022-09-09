Products
Ethereum Merge Moment Widget
Ranked #11 for today
Ethereum Merge Moment Widget
iOS widget that show time till Eth Merge (with progress bar)
Scriptable widget to track the time to Ethereum Merge. Add it to your iPhone screen, and don't miss one of the most important events in blockchain history! And don't forget the popcorn🍿🍿🍿
Launched in
Tech
,
Ethereum
,
Blockchain
by
Ethereum Merge Moment Widget by
Widget To Catch The Eth Merge
was hunted by
ng
in
Tech
,
Ethereum
,
Blockchain
. Made by
ng
. Featured on September 10th, 2022.
Widget To Catch The Eth Merge
is not rated yet. This is Widget To Catch The Eth Merge's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#157
