ETH 2.0 Staking by CoinDCX

Hey everyone! It's Neeraj Khandelwal from CoinDCX. We launched a new product ETH2 staking. CoinDCX has always taken a community-centric approach when it comes to the development and adoption of blockchain in the community. This time, CoinDCX is creating an ecosystem for the users to make the best use of Eth2.0. One of the major issues related to staking as a validator on ETH 2.0 is the high fund requirement of 32 ETH. Other problems include the lack of technical knowledge for running and maintaining the validator nodes, getting penalized for staying inactive during the validation process, or acting maliciously to affect the network. To start off, we have come up with an innovative way where users do not have to worry about high fund requirements of 32 ETH, any technical knowledge about validator maintenance, slashing and inactivity leak penalties, and most importantly illiquidity. Users can now stake as many ETH as they want, starting with a minimum of 0.1 ETH. Once the limit of 2000 staked ETH is reached, CoinDCX promises to launch a 1:1 liquid Ethereum backed token. The token will be completely liquid and it will various benefits (related to the CoinDCX community) for token holders I will be happy to take any questions related to the product. Thank you for reading.
ETH 2.0 Staking In 3 Words: Democratization (of a) Decentralized Ecosystem. \m/
