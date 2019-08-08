Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Aaron Yih
👋Hello Product Hunters! My name is Aaron and I’m super excited to finally launch Eternalist on Product Hunt! I just graduated and am currently putting off finding a job in order to work on this product as a part of the Startup UCLA accelerator 2019 batch. We started working on this problem because we were disturbed by how much of our lives we simply forget. If you don't think this is a problem, try to think back 3 days ago. Can you remember what you did on that day? Who you met? What you ate? I certainly can't, and this scares me. I tried to think back over each day of the last year, and about 95% of my year was just completely gone to me. I was only able to recall the superficially memorable events like trips, which means that I lost almost all of the mundane but meaningful memories—like the night I played video games with my best buds till 3 in the morning. Traditionally, people use journals or scrapbooks to remember their lives, but those both take an incredible amount of time to maintain. Hats off to people who can do it, but most of us are mere mortals. We created eternalist to make sure that everyone—even super busy people—have a way to take a step back and appreciate all that they've seen, done, and experienced in their lives. Thanks for checking out what we're working on! Happy building 😊and have a great weekend! __________________________________ Any feedback would be appreciated! We would especially like to know what you think about the layout of the data. We know that we need to improve it, but we're not sure what's not working about it now. 🍻
UpvoteShare
Hey Aaron! This looks really interesting and something I'd definitely consider using because I'm obsessed with tracking my days looking back on my photos and Google location data! 🙌 How does it work with the sourcing of all of the content? Say, are photos from Google Photos etc. still hosted on those sites, or are they imported to Eternalist?
UpvoteShare