Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Essense AI
Essense AI
Generate product insights from user feedback with AI
Visit
Upvote 13
30% off for 12 months
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Essense empowers product owners to make data driven decisions based on user feedback. Effortlessly analyze thousands of reviews in minutes, and stay ahead of the competition.
Launched in
Customer Success
,
SaaS
,
Data
by
Essense AI
Claytab
Ad
An app that teaches you how to make money
About this launch
Essense AI
Generate product insights from user feedback with AI.
1
review
12
followers
Follow for updates
Essense AI by
Essense AI
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Customer Success
,
SaaS
,
Data
. Made by
Yahia Bakour
. Featured on March 27th, 2023.
Essense AI
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Essense AI's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report