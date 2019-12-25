EssenPack
An ultralight travel pack
#1 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Md Amirul I
Will it be too big on women ?
Upvote (4)Share
I see you've not only improved the product, but the packaging as well. I really like this one.
Upvote (2)Share
Can it be carried as hand luggage ? What's the weight ?
Upvote (2)Share
What materials are used for this ? Not sure if any material could be packed this small.
Upvote (1)Share
Looks for awesome! Which country do you ship those from? (I'm asking because of customs)
Upvote (1)Share