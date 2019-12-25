  1. Home
  2.  → EssenPack

EssenPack

An ultralight travel pack

#1 Product of the DayToday
Traveling light meant leaving things behind. Being ready for any situation, meant the opposite. Now EssenPack features the 22 travel essentials custom designed and made of the most ultralight, packable and durable materials. Be ready, always. And travel light.
Emerging Gear: EssenPack Travel BagThis travel pack has everything you could need (and possibly more) built in. The EssenPack has 23 essentials, including a UV sterilizer, travel cutlery, a rain jacket, earbuds, gloves, and a pillow. It's pretty much a whole lot of stuff that could make your travel day better.
Tiny Travel Essential Cases EssenPackMany consumers are partaking in more travel for business and/or pleasure purposes than ever, so the 'EssenPack' is positioned as a handy solution that will keep them prepared for just about anything they might encounter.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews5.0/5
Md Amirul I
Md Amirul I
Will it be too big on women ?
Upvote (4)Share
Anna Filou
Anna Filou
@amirul it's a travel pack, not a bag :/ Unless you're referring to the jacket inside? It's a rain coat so it doesn't matter. It's just supposed to protect you from the rain, not to look great on you.
UpvoteShare
ali_ sajib
ali_ sajib
I see you've not only improved the product, but the packaging as well. I really like this one.
Upvote (2)Share
lopezrosalee
lopezrosalee
Can it be carried as hand luggage ? What's the weight ?
Upvote (2)Share
jako Maryat
jako Maryat
What materials are used for this ? Not sure if any material could be packed this small.
Upvote (1)Share
Anna Filou
Anna Filou
Looks for awesome! Which country do you ship those from? (I'm asking because of customs)
Upvote (1)Share