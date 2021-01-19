Escape from Mibo Island

discussion
Samuel Beek
Product Manager at WeTransfer.
Super cool! I’ve been a big fan of the in-person escape rooms of Sherlocked so Im excited to see how this translates to an online experience. What were some of the differences you had to deal with in order to move the escape room online?
I tried this out in beta and had a great time with it. Even without VR, seeing others faces on moving avatars gives you a surprising amount of presence running around with your friends!
We built this game together with the fellow Amsterdammer creatives behind the amazing spacial video chat platform Mibo (much more to come from them very soon!). We're currently in strict lockdown over here, just like many parts of the world. Our aim with this game is to provide people with a way to have fun together, even though they're physically apart. In Amsterdam, where we're based, the government is seriously considering a curfew or 'nightclock'. If that happens, we'll be even more confined to our homes and online experiences like these become even more important. We made the game as fun, colourful and as accessible as we could, with the aim of giving a joyous experience to as many people as possible (we even tested it with some of the grandparents in our families. They required some guidance in the beginning, but it was striking how quickly they got the hang of it!) We hope you enjoy it! Our hope is to make many more :)
Sherlocked creates the best escape rooms, so I'm beyond excited to try the digital version!