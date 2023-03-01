Products
Erika for Family

Empower teens to self-regulate social media use with rewards

Free
Our app harnesses the power of gamification and rewards to empower teens to self-regulate their social media use, promoting their wellbeing and reducing family tension. By creating an engaging system our app motivates teens to limit their time on social media.
Launched in Productivity, Social Media, Kids & Parenting by
Emma
"Thanks for checking out our launch! We value your opinions and strive to provide the best possible experience with our app. We kindly ask for any feedback and comments whether it's about the design, features, or user experience."

The makers of Erika for Family
About this launch
0
reviews
0
followers
Erika for Family by
was hunted by
Reuben Omolu
in Productivity, Social Media, Kids & Parenting. Made by
Reuben Omolu
. Featured on March 2nd, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Erika for Family's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Vote chart
Comments
0
Vote chart
Day rank
#54
Week rank
#232