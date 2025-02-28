Launches
Ergo
The Operating System for Sales
Our AI agents collect data across every customer interaction to automate follow-ups and sales operations. Let your sales team focus on closing deals and building relationships, Ergo can handle the rest.
Launch tags:
Sales
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
Ergo by
Ergo
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in
Sales
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Ishan Sheth
and
Yash Dulla
. Featured on March 3rd, 2025.
Ergo
is not rated yet. This is Ergo's first launch.