Figma 16,113 upvotes

Eraser uses Figma for all of our product design. It's easy for cross-functional real-time collaboration and to maintain a consistent design system.

Linear 2,816 upvotes

Eraser uses Linear for all of our task management across engineering, design, and even growth. It's reliable, friction free, and keyboard-friendly.

GPT-4 by OpenAI 2,420 upvotes

Eraser AI is powered by GPT-4 from OpenAI at the LLM layer. The performance is unbeatable and the API playground is very easy to use!