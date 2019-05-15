EQX ONE pairs you with an elite coach who creates a customized weekly plan with classes and workouts to help you meet your goals. Your coach is always one text away, ready to adjust your plan, and keep you on track.
It’s personal coaching, powered by Equinox.
Reviews
- Pros:Cons:
Super cool onboarding process, and they loan you an Apple Watch if you don't have one so you can track your workouts with them.
Android app would be helpful. Digging out a spare one at the moment!
Excited to get started with my coach, Renee!Kunal Bhatia has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Hunter
Kunal BhatiaHunter@kunalslab · Co-founder & Design Lead @SlidesUp
Looks like the Future Fitness team has partnered with Equinox to bring you their trainers virtually. Interesting that Equinox would go downstream to capture more value from their cash cow—training. I'll give it a shot, and you can get $50 off with my code: https://www.eqx.fit/r/kunal_b/ Here's more on the service: In a minute, you'll be paired with a world-class coach. Our coaches have trained pro athletes, Hollywood actors, as well as thousands of working professionals. As a member of EQX ONE, your remote coach will do all of the planning & tracking to get you fit. - Weekly Training Plan Your remote coach builds a custom training plan every week, based on your progress, feedback & work/travel schedule. - Digital Workouts Each workout is designed just for you. Our app gives you detailed video & audio guidance. - Constant Contact Your coach will text you to check in on progress, send reminders, answer questions, or just say hi. - Just $5/Day Your EQX ONE subscription is $150 per month — receive personalized workouts as often as you’d like, wherever is most convenient.
