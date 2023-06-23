Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → ePlant TreeTag
ePlant TreeTag

ePlant TreeTag

Giving trees a voice - AI-powered tree care

Free Options
Embed
Smart tree care without the guesswork. Backed by 30 years of research, ePlant uses AI analytics and sensor technology to help homeowners understand the health of their trees, with expert care recommendations in plain language.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Climate Tech
Plants
 by
ePlant TreeTag
WorkOS
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app enterprise ready

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"We'd love to hear your thoughts!"

ePlant TreeTag
The makers of ePlant TreeTag
About this launch
ePlant TreeTag
ePlant TreeTagGiving Trees a voice through AI-powered tree care
0
reviews
6
followers
ePlant TreeTag by
ePlant TreeTag
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Artificial Intelligence, Climate Tech, Plants. Made by
Graham Hine
. Featured on June 24th, 2023.
ePlant TreeTag
is not rated yet. This is ePlant TreeTag's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-