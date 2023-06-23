Products
ePlant TreeTag
ePlant TreeTag
Giving trees a voice - AI-powered tree care
Smart tree care without the guesswork. Backed by 30 years of research, ePlant uses AI analytics and sensor technology to help homeowners understand the health of their trees, with expert care recommendations in plain language.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Climate Tech
Plants
by
ePlant TreeTag
The makers of ePlant TreeTag
About this launch
ePlant TreeTag
Giving Trees a voice through AI-powered tree care
ePlant TreeTag by
ePlant TreeTag
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Climate Tech
,
Plants
. Made by
Graham Hine
. Featured on June 24th, 2023.
ePlant TreeTag
is not rated yet. This is ePlant TreeTag's first launch.
