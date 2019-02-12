Log InSign up
Epix Now

A new streaming service from Epix

With EPIX you get instant access to acclaimed original series like Get Shorty, Berlin Station and Deep State, hit movies like A Quiet Place, Star Trek, and Transformers: The Last Knight, plus more. Log in with your TV provider to stream on demand, download to watch offline, or add to your queue to view later.

MGM-owned Epix jumps into the streaming service arena with EpixNowMGM-owned television network Epix is jumping into the crowded streaming service market. The company announced at the Television Critics Association press tour that its new streaming service, EpixNow, is launching today with a large library of films and the channel's original television shows.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
More and more companies are adopting this strategy, interesting to see the line up vs other providers
