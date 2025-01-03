Launches
Epigram
Epigram
Open-source, free, and ai-powered news in short
An open-source, AI-powered news app for busy people. Stay updated with bite-sized news, real-time updates, and in-depth analysis. Experience balanced, trustworthy reporting tailored for fast-paced lifestyles in a sleek, user-friendly interface.
Launch tags:
News
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
Epigram
Open-Source, Free, and AI-Powered News in Short
Epigram by
Epigram
was hunted by
Fazle Rahman
in
News
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Fazle Rahman
and
Sandeep Panda
. Featured on January 4th, 2025.
