Epic Dev Battles of History
Epic Dev Battles of History
Challenge top dev in an epic GitHub contribution showdown!
Take on famous developers in an exciting battle of GitHub contributions! Play a retro arcade-style game with multiplayer mode and compete against coding legends from around the world.
Games
Meet the team
About this launch
Epic Dev Battles of History
Challenge top dev in an epic GitHub contribution showdown!
This is Epic Dev Battles of History's first launch.