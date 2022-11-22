Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from Bunnyshell
See Bunnyshell’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Ephemeral environments by Bunnyshell
Ranked #11 for today
Ephemeral environments by Bunnyshell
Quickly spin up dev environments on Kubernetes.
Visit
Upvote 10
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Bunnyshell is a platform that allows developers to spin up and down development, staging and production like environments on-demand or automatically with a pull-request on any cloud.
Launched in
Developer Tools
by
Bunnyshell
AI Hackathon by AssemblyAI
Ad
Build AI-powered products & win up to $50,000 in prizes
About this launch
Bunnyshell
Self-service Cloud Development Environments
96
reviews
20
followers
Follow for updates
Ephemeral environments by Bunnyshell by
Bunnyshell
was hunted by
Cristian Ducu
in
Developer Tools
. Made by
Cristian Ducu
,
Alin Dobra
,
Croitoru Silviu
and
Sorin Dumitrescu
. Featured on November 23rd, 2022.
Bunnyshell
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 96 users. It first launched on February 3rd, 2021.
Upvotes
10
Comments
4
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#91
Report