Home
→
Product
→
Ephemera
Ranked #13 for today
Ephemera
Read your bookmarks before they disappear.
Visit
Free Options
Stats
Unlike other apps that save bookmarks that stay unread forever, Ephemera sets a deadline that the bookmark must be read by. Miss the deadline, and that bookmark is gone. It wasn't important anyway, right? Ephemera is available for iOS and iPadOS.
Launched in
iOS
,
Productivity
,
Quantified Self
by
Ephemera
Follow for updates
About this launch
Ephemera by
Ephemera
was hunted by
Tim Bueno
in
iOS
,
Productivity
,
Quantified Self
. Made by
Tim Bueno
. Featured on June 20th, 2022.
Ephemera
is not rated yet. This is Ephemera's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#13
Weekly rank
#11
