discussion
Would you recommend this product?
cynthia sanchez
MakerProduct Owner, SUSE Linux GmbH
EOS icons are maintained by an active and engaging community of designers and developers. We created EOS icons solving one particular problem in the IT industry: there isn't an open-source icon set that thinks of highly technical products in areas like Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence, Containers and Virtualization software, Infrastructure, SaaS, and more. Our icons started as a fork of Material Icons, so you will also find all of the standard icons for hamburger menus, arrows, home, etc. Moving forward: - We're including new categories and enlarging the scope, looking into new markets requiring specific icons like Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Games, etc. We would love to hear from you, what you're building, so we can include more icons that benefit you and hundreds of other products out there! - We build for open-source mainly, but we're happy to design new icons for your commercial products if we think that other open-source teams may benefit from it, too. - We're working on improving the search engine, we know it can be more accurate. - We're working on integrating AI into EOS icons to let you draw the icons yourself to find them more easily. Tell us what you think about this idea! Send us feedback, we are very excited to know more about how you use EOS icons and how we can make it better for you and your products!
Share
I would keep the fact that I am part of this community aside and saying as a user, I use EOS icons in almost every project of mine! I love the fact that the icons are exportable into almost any format, Image, SVG, Fonts, CSS, and whatnot. On top of it, these are all customizable too! Super easy and Free to use opensourced Icons.