Eric Vanular
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! I'm Eric Vanular. 👋 Right now, if you want to find a job that’s climate-friendly, it isn’t really clear how to go about that. You could specifically look for environmentally focused companies individually and keep checking their site to see if they are hiring. But that’s tedious and it’s easy to miss new postings. Conventional job boards don’t have a good way of filtering for this. Enviro.Work is the place to come find them in one spot. Any time I’ve been job hunting, I’ve thought of how nice it would be to be able to integrate my work life with my desire to do something about climate change. Hopefully, this makes it easier for us all to just that. I'd love to know what you think or if you have any ideas that could improve Enviro.Work’s usefulness. I’ll try to improve it using your feedback. Thanks!
Love it - I am currently looking for Product Management work with a SaaS company in the energy/eco space. This is about to make my life that much easier.
