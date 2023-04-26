Products
This is the latest launch from Entre
See Entre’s 3 previous launches
Entre 3.0 | Communities

Meet your new Professional Network, now with Communities

Communities is Entre's new feature within their professional networking app. It combines the best aspects and functionality of linkedin, slack and zoom to provide an all-in-one user experience for tech professionals and entrepreneurs.
Launched in
Productivity
User Experience
Marketing
 +5 by
Entre
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out our new product! We'd love feedback on Communities and the rest of our app :) Whether you're starting your own community or joining an existing one please let us know how we can make it better!"

About this launch
Entre
EntreMeet your new professional network
Entre 3.0 | Communities by
Entre
was hunted by
Michael Marra
in Productivity, User Experience, Marketing. Made by
Michael Marra
,
Juan Carlos del Valle
,
Sean Snyder
and
Miriam Dorsett
. Featured on April 27th, 2023.
Entre
is rated 3.4/5 by 54 users. It first launched on October 1st, 2020.
