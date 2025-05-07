Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Entelligence.ai
Entelligence.ai
AI Code Reviews with Full Codebase Context
Visit
Upvote 111
Entelligence AI helps dev teams review code with full context, catch bugs early, and track engineering health. Deep Reviews understands your entire codebase to flag issues before merge. Plus, get auto-generated docs and insights across your team.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Developer Tools
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Entelligence.ai
Automate Your Code Reviews & Ship Faster
Follow
111
Points
14
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Entelligence.ai by
Entelligence.ai
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Aiswarya
. Featured on May 20th, 2025.
Entelligence.ai
is not rated yet. This is Entelligence.ai's first launch.