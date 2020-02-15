Enkel RSS Reader

Discussion
James Newman
Maker
I built Enkel to fill a niche in the world of RSS readers online. Many of them are ugly, full of ads and focused at businesses or power users. Enkel is clean, simple and respects your privacy, allowing you to get to what matters the most, the content you want to read! There's a whole bunch of feature's on the road map, including blocked works, support for various media formats, digest newsletter and much more! If you have any questions or suggestions, drop comment, a DM on Twitter or an email: james@enkel.fyi
