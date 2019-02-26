EnjoyHQ helps product and UX teams learn from customers faster. Search, organize and share all your customer feedback and user research in one place easily.
I've been following Sofia's work in the Product world for a few years now. So I was super excited to see her launch EnjoyHQ today! A tool to help organize customer research is needed now.
EnjoyHQ co-founder here. Big thanks to @dcancel for hunting us =) Hello Product Hunters! We are back on Product Hunt with a brand new name and pretty much a new product. After months of redesign work and shipping very powerful new features, we are excited to share with you EnjoyHQ. EnjoyHQ helps product managers, designers, and researchers do better customer research together. We help you bring all your customer feedback and user research data in one place so you can easily analyze it, organize it and share insights with the entire organization. What’s new? New customer segmentation features Real-time collaboration features Search suggestions New research workflows Custom dashboards and reporting More and deeper integrations Import and export APIs Public sharing I’ll be here if you have any questions and thanks for all your support so far. We are super grateful for the opportunity. Sofia
