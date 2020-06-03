  1. Home
Endlesss Studio

Live collaborative music studio and social network

Endlesss Studio is a live collaborative music studio and social network for Mac / Windows and VST / AU that empowers you to collaborate live with other musicians direct from your DAW or desktop/laptop. It also integrates seamlessly with our iOS app which is already available in the App Store
We've been building Endlesss for the past 4 years. It originally started as a personal creative technology project, an instrument to allow spontaneous improvisation of electronic music which I toured with for a decade. Now it's Endlesss - a live multiplayer loop station and social network.
As a professional musician, it has been a game-changer (not a phrase I use often). Technically it’s already an astounding iOS app as a standalone music creation tool, but once you factor in the collaborative aspect and the proposed desktop features, it’s going to revolutionise parts of my workflow. The team are extraordinarily talented, passionate individuals and the community is a warm and welcoming place to be.
