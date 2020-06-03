Endlesss Studio

Discussion
Tim Shaw
Maker
We've been building Endlesss for the past 4 years. It originally started as a personal creative technology project, an instrument to allow spontaneous improvisation of electronic music which I toured with for a decade. Now it's Endlesss - a live multiplayer loop station and social network.
As a professional musician, it has been a game-changer (not a phrase I use often). Technically it’s already an astounding iOS app as a standalone music creation tool, but once you factor in the collaborative aspect and the proposed desktop features, it’s going to revolutionise parts of my workflow. The team are extraordinarily talented, passionate individuals and the community is a warm and welcoming place to be.
