Encore Musical Messages

Personalised music videos from professional musicians

Request a video performance from a professional musician uniquely customised for a loved one. The small fee helps support musicians who are unable to earn an income during the COVID-19 crisis. £2.50 from every video is donated to NHS Charities.
Encore's musical messages let you commission a video performance to send to loved onesEncore, the U.K. marketplace that lets you find and book a musician or band online for your event, is launching a new online product to help musicians find an additional revenue stream during the coronavirus pandemic, and bring a little joy to all of us. Dubbed musical messages, the new offering le...
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)
Hunter
Pro
Love this initiative. Professional musicians are struggling to make a living right now with live events cancelled and postponed due to social distancing. This is a lovely way to let a friend or loved one know you are thinking of them whilst also supporting a musician and the NHS at the same time.
Chiara Beebe
Chiara Beebe
Maker
@ejsnowdon thanks so much for this! We're all really excited about the project. I received a couple for my Birthday at the weekend, so I know first hand how much joy it can bring :)
