Encore Musical Messages

Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)
Love this initiative. Professional musicians are struggling to make a living right now with live events cancelled and postponed due to social distancing. This is a lovely way to let a friend or loved one know you are thinking of them whilst also supporting a musician and the NHS at the same time.
@ejsnowdon thanks so much for this! We're all really excited about the project. I received a couple for my Birthday at the weekend, so I know first hand how much joy it can bring :)
