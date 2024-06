Notion 38,948 upvotes

Notion is such a diverse tool, its ability to be used along side automations has made it perfect as a Project management tool. I would be lost without it!

Mailchimp 4,530 upvotes

Mailchimp makes it very easy for us to set up email automations, creating and maintaining Email lists is now one less headache.

OpenAI Cookbook 128 upvotes

Where would we be without the cookbook! This is vital if you want to correctly interact with OpenAi's API.