Empy.IO connects company management to the team and helps you synchronize with your coworkers easily. Key features:
- Vacation requests management
- Late for work notifications
- Remote work requests management
- Sick leave requests management
Reviews
- Pros:
easy, simply all you need in one.Cons:
no custom theme
Great productРоман Касиян has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Anton PerkinMaker@anton_perkin · CEO at FusionWorks
Very promising tool for mid-sized companies that will help them deal with their employees requests and always know where their staff is.
