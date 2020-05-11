Employee Assessment Builder

Discussion
1 Review
Vlad A. Gozman
Maker
👋😺 Hi Product Hunters! Thanks for stopping by to check out Employee Assessments by involve.me! Restrictions to human contact during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have made in-person professional development a challenge and coerce many companies to move their training online. While growing our own team, we noticed the impact good onboarding, ongoing training, and consistent performance evaluation have on the company as a whole. 88% companies don’t onboard well, according to their employees. 58% companies say their on-the-job training focuses on processes and paperwork. We’re here to change that. 💪 Employee Assessment by involve.me helps managers to: ✅ Incorporate training video courses ✅ Create feedback surveys ✅ Digitize assessment paperwork & processes ✅ Track employee performance over time ✅ Increase professional training efficiency It also comes packed with useful & easy to use features like: ➡️ 100% visual drag & drop editor ➡️ Automated scoring ➡️ 100+ professionally designed templates ➡️ Instant feedback ➡️ Real-time click and submission reports ➡️ & much more Looking forward to your feedback! 😍 📣📣📣 Use code HUNTER-BONUS for 25% off your first 3 months.
