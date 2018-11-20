Empathy Wines by Gary Vaynerchuk

We started Empathy Wines with a radical new way of selling wine, and ambitious goals. We want people to pay less for great, authentic wines by delivering them direct to their door, while shining a spotlight on top-tier grape growers, the unsung heroes of the wine world.
Founded by Gary Vaynerchuk, Jon Troutman, and Nate Scherotter
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Interesting to see this, didn't Gary get his start with selling Wine? Cool to see he still sees value in this Business model. I know my Girlfriend will for sure be taking out a subscription 💃
Tyrel JohnsonHunter@tyreljohnson · Entrepreneur
@aaronoleary Yes, with Wine Library. I didn't expect this from Gary, but it makes perfect sense, and I love the story behind the company. It's a great price too!
Daeshawn Ballard@imdaeshawn · Avid learner
Daeshawn Ballard@imdaeshawn · Avid learner
I never drank before but would try something like this. Would Gary create his own wine and distribute it through here?
Tyrel JohnsonHunter@tyreljohnson · Entrepreneur
@imdaeshawn Gary did create this wine 😊 It's a direct-to-consumer wine company.
