Empathy Wines by Gary Vaynerchuk

A Wine subscription box that makes great Wine affordable

We started Empathy Wines with a radical new way of selling wine, and ambitious goals. We want people to pay less for great, authentic wines by delivering them direct to their door, while shining a spotlight on top-tier grape growers, the unsung heroes of the wine world.

Founded by Gary Vaynerchuk, Jon Troutman, and Nate Scherotter

Gary Vaynerchuk Launches Empathy WinesDigital marketing mogul Gary Vaynerchuk is working to disrupt the wine industry with the launch of Empathy Wines. Empathy Wines is a concept that lets farmers sell directly to consumers, under the Empathy Wines label. This eliminates the markup consumers must pay, while also allowing farmers to earn more.
The Wine Daily

Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Interesting to see this, didn't Gary get his start with selling Wine? Cool to see he still sees value in this Business model. I know my Girlfriend will for sure be taking out a subscription 💃
Tyrel Johnson
@aaronoleary Yes, with Wine Library. I didn't expect this from Gary, but it makes perfect sense, and I love the story behind the company. It's a great price too!
Daeshawn Ballard
How
Daeshawn Ballard
I never drank before but would try something like this. Would Gary create his own wine and distribute it through here?
Tyrel Johnson
@imdaeshawn Gary did create this wine 😊 It's a direct-to-consumer wine company.
