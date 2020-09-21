discussion
Derek Pankaew
Maker
Founder, Empathize.com
Hi PH, It's Derek & Eric here, founders of Empathize.com. *** STORY *** A few years ago, I had $50,000+ in credit card debt and 9 credit cards. I was logging into 9 websites to make payments, and had no plan for getting out of debt. I had no idea what the interest rate was on any of my cards, and felt completely under water. We built Empathize.com to solve this. *** HOW IT WORKS *** Empathize helps you create an easy-to-follow plan for getting to $0 debt. It shows you the APR on each card, and shows you which cards to pay off first to save money. You can then pay all your cards & loans in one central place. No more logging into 5+ different accounts. *** GETTING STARTED *** 1) Go to Empathize.com, and connect your accounts. 2) Use the planner tool to figure out a "get out of debt" plan. 3) Use payments tool to make payments on any credit card or loan. 4) Use the money management tools to keep tabs on your money. *** Questions? *** We'll be on PH answering questions all day & all week. If you have any questions, just let us know! Best, Derek
