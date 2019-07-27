Log InSign up
Emojivision for iOS

Emoji goggles for the weekend

#1 Product of the DayToday
Emojivision uses coveted Emoji Technology™ to take advancements and innovation in emoji research and development and bring them to your camera.
GABRIEL O'FLAHERTY-CHAN
Maker
Hi like many others I've been getting absolutely sick and tired of having to manually create photos made out of emojis so I decided to finally put my 🦶foot ⬇️down⬇️. I 🗣asked👩🏻‍🦳 Siri to🙋‍♀️ help me🙇‍♂️ and she delivered📦 emoji📺 vision👁 onto🔛 🤪my 📲home 😵🤭🤗screen🙏🖐🆗💯. (thanks vin verma for the video)🤗
Lloyd Essel-Wiredu
Incredible work Gabe!
