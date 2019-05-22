An emoji-based guessing game that will challenge your creativity. Use emoji to describe a word for your friends to guess.
Now at Google, Facebook's former teen-in-residence launches new social game EmojishotFacebook's former teen-in-residence Michael Sayman, now at Google, is back today with the launch of a new game: Emojishot, an emoji-based guessing game for iOS, built over the past ten weeks within Google's in-house incubator, Area 120. The game, which is basically a version of charades...
Michael SaymanMaker@michaelsayman · Manager @ Google, Previously @ Facebook
Hey Everyone! For the last year, I've been working in Area 120, Google's workshop for experimental products. I've been exploring and rapidly prototyping a bunch of ideas, testing both internally and externally. Ten weeks ago, we came up with the idea for an emoji-based guessing game. After a lot of testing and riffing on the idea, we’re excited that the first iteration -- Emojishot -- is now live on the iOS app store. We've had a lot of fun with it and are excited to open it up to a wider audience. It’s still super early, and lots of improvements to come. If you want to play with me, my username is “michael”. I’d love to hear what you think!
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
🎉😮👏 @michaelsayman Downloading now. What's next on the roadmap?
Yefim VedernikoffHiring@yefim · SWE, Google
Reminds me of Draw Something! Love the concept :)
