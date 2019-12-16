Discussion
Tim
Really cool! Works great on mobile too - the recommended alternatives are more helpful than the suggested emojis in Messages
Maker
@aggriffith Ayyyy - glad you like it!! There's a, um, "special" search algorithm in Emoji cp to look for emojis that are related to your search term 😁
Maker
Hey PH! I was walking to work last Wednesday, when I was struck by an idea: "Build a great UI for finding emojis and copy pasting them fast" Not wanting to let the thought fade, I jotted that very sentence down and started building that evening. I finished it on Sunday and shared it with a few people. It even got some positive responses! https://twitter.com/poppacalypse... Well, I couldn't have said it better than that Tweet... so, I won't 😆 In the words of one of my first users: "⌨️ Type to search, up/down arrows to select, Enter to copy 👐 No need to lift hands off keyboard 🖱️ Mouse usage optional ⚡ Fastest emoji site i've used by far!" Enjoy!
