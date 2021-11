Emerson AI

Emerson is an exceptional AI conversation partner that never stops teaching you new things.



Use it to practice languages, learn new things or just have a casual chat. Emerson can talk to you via voice & audio and speak in πŸ‡¬πŸ‡§ πŸ‡ͺπŸ‡Έ πŸ‡―πŸ‡΅ πŸ‡©πŸ‡ͺ πŸ‡¨πŸ‡³ and more!