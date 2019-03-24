Emergy Disk
Handheld exerciser for workout on-the-go
#4 Product of the DayToday
• More muscle groups in less time
• Get in shape at your desk, on a plane, and everywhere in between
• Optimize effort with adaptive torque resistance and space technology
• Choose goals and track progress in real time with a wirelessly connected app
Lynne HaleMaker@lynne_hale · Project Manager
Hello Product Hunt! Special Thank You to @chrismessina for hunting Emergy Disk! Long sitting is a pandemic of our century. We spend most of our lives on the chair and still never have enough time to stretch our muscles and exercise as much as we’d like. Emergy Disc is an answer to our deskbound way of life. With Emergy Disk no coffee break is too short for a quick workout. In fact, you can sip your coffee and exercise while doing so. We are a team of professionals who’ve decided to combine its experience in physics, mechanics, aerospace and physiology to develop super compact and lightweight exerciser that can be used anywhere and anytime regardless of your fitness level. It took us about 3 years, tons of tests and improvements and finally, we are ready for production. With Emergy you are working out against your own force. It can be as easy or as challenging as you prefer. Put more force into Emergy and its weight reinforced by a powerful spring system will return it several times. Its like joggling 10lbs to 20 lbs dumbbell depending on exercise. The difference is that you don’t have to carry all that weight around. Emergy Connect also includes an interactive personal trainer app helping you to set your fitness goals, control the effort in real time and track the progress. Workout on-the-go with Emergy Disc and save your gym time for what you love.
Alexandra Pernomina@pernomina_alexandra · Passionate of new stuff
Is it heavy?
Albert Chobanyan@albertshepherdson · Project Manager
Hey @lynne_hale, how many daily exercises recommended for achieving visible results and how long it would take to achieve those results? In addition, an idea and the design is really good.
Ben Tavitian@ben_tavitian
Hi @lynne_hale, how many colors does it come in?
Lynne HaleMaker@lynne_hale · Project Manager
@ben_tavitian It comes in 4 colors, white, black, silver and orange
tamtm@pwkeygen
It's just as cool as the casual handheld exerciser lmao
