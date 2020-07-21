Discussion
Austin Thompson
Maker
Hello everyone! My name is Austin, the creator of Emberglow. Emberglow is a no-code app created with Adalo that makes it easy for anyone to discover their local black-owned businesses. Whether that be a restaurant, a real estate agent, a lawyer, construction company, hairstylist, dentist, and any other business you can think of. Emberglow was created to fight against the impact COVID-19 has had on many small local black-owned businesses. Over 41% of black businesses closed permanently in the first wave of COVID-19 outbreaks. As well fall into a resurgence of cases, our local community needs us now more than ever. On top of that, we provide a platform for local black creators to list their products for sale. Giving them exposure to customers who want to support their community and creators. A more exact customer-base than what you could reach with typical advertising on Etsy or Google Ads. Emberglow is in its infancy right now so we are only focusing on my local community of Atlanta. But Emberglow will expand into other cities, states, and communities. Take a look and let me know what you think! This is my first no-code app that has been made public so any feedback is greatly appreciated. Thank you everyone, and stay safe!
