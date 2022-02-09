Sign In
Emailkick
Simple email designer and API for AWS SES users
Email
Emailkick is a developer-friendly email API platform built for Amazon SES. Teams can create email designs using the No-code drag and drop editor and store templates in one place. Send dynamic emails like invoices, welcome emails, etc using APIs.
