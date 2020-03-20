Email Verification in Google Sheets v2
Verify up to 230K email addresses directly in Google Sheets
#1 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Ihor Stefurak
Maker
I built the first version of the add-on almost 3 years ago. It was a game-changer since the first iteration cause we bring an email verification process to Google Sheets where most of the salespeople and marketers collect contacts. With this new version, we skyrocketed the limitations and now you can validate up to 230K email addresses at once still without leaving your Google Sheet. Let me know if you have any questions or suggestions.
UpvoteShare