Email Templates Showcase

Anton Reshetov
Hi, 👋 I would like to introduce you to an additional small project MySigMail Card Showcase - a place where MySigMail Card users can lay out their HTML email templates. On a site there is a possibility of search by the name, on tags and on authors of templates. You can vote for your favorite templates. Downloadable working files of templates can be loaded to Project in MySigMail Card. As in the MySigMail Card there was an integration with the given site, it is possible to carry out the direct appendix search on a template and at once to load them. I hope it will be useful for someone I'm sorry that there's not enough template there now, all the time it took me to develop 🙏
