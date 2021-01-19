Email Templates by Unlayer

discussion
😻 Hello Product Hunters! We are excited to launch these no-code email templates to this community! 👀 What is Unlayer? Unlayer is an email design studio offering hundreds of free email templates with a powerful drag & drop email editor to create beautiful, mobile responsive email templates without any coding skills. It takes a few minutes to get your email design ready, and send it to your favorite email service provider, or download it. 🤯 How does it work? You simply go to our templates page, pick a template you like and start editing it. You don't even have to sign up until you create your design. It's that simple. 🤑 Is it free? We have a big repository of free templates that you can pick and choose without even signing up. Premium templates and advanced tools are available for subscribers. Thank you for checking this out — we hope these templates take your email marketing efforts to the next level in 2021! And of course, thanks to @chrismessina for hunting us! This is our second Product Hunt launch and we’re thrilled to be back. To celebrate our return, we’re offering a discount to this community. Contact support for your special offer. Watch out for more from us later this year :)
Just one question, this template https://unlayer.com/templates/th... is a copy/paste? Or the Blinkist really used your service to make their email design? Please see the Blinkist email here https://designmodo.com/thank-you..., they have exactly the same design as your template.
@andrew_laurentiu most of the templates are created by the community of designers. Anyone can submit their template and we feature it on our website (it's like a marketplace). We monitor it based on user reports. Thanks for the heads up, we have taken down that template and opened a review case!
Email is hard (even for designers). This looks like an awesome resource. Thanks for sharing, and congrats on the launch!
@jonathan_taylor3 you're welcome! All our templates have been battle-tested for responsiveness and against email clients like Outlook.
@johan_duus_terkelsen free, free stuff, everywhere =)
Looks sleek! How can anyone not make it so simple to export and not have the users go through a tedious process of doing it? Would love to see more integrations though (try Zapier?)