→
Email Spotlights
Email Spotlights
The best brand emails, annotated.
Marketing
A growing list of various types of emails (promotional, newsletter, onboarding, etc.) from the best brands, breaking down and highlighting everything you need to know about each email.
Learn how the top brands create their emails!
Featured
23m ago
3 Reviews
5.0/5
Alec Beglarian
Maker
Founder of Email Mastery
The Email Mastery team is excited to launch Spotlights!
5h ago
Harry Dry
Love this. Like a mini Marketing Examples full of emails. Hope to see 100 emails up there soon!
2h ago
Aiden Smith
https://www.exoticdiamondsa.com/
Love this.
2h ago
Sam
23, London, Co-Founder of Flick
This is excellent! Nice one ✨
1h ago
Send